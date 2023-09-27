West Chicago's Latino residents say they don't want trash from Naperville, Wheaton and other white communities

Lifelong West Chicago resident Julieta Alcántar-Garcia fears her city is on the verge of becoming a dumping ground for neighboring communities across DuPage County.

West Chicago is home to the county's only garbage-transfer station -- an in-between location before waste is hauled to a landfill. Earlier this year, city officials gave the green light to add a second facility that would be run by trash hauler LRS and bring 650 tons of solid waste a day and air pollution from hundreds of large garbage and semitrailer trucks weekly to the city of 25,000.

"We've had enough," Alcántar-Garcia said. "We need different types of jobs -- something that would help our community grow."

On Thursday, lawyers for Alcántar-Garcia will argue to state officials that the trash facility should be blocked.

