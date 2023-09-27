 

Schaumburg police, fire departments to co-host open house Oct. 7

  • Schaumburg's police and fire departments will co-host a Public Safety Open House Saturday, Oct. 7, at their adjacent stations on Schaumburg Road.

Submitted by village of Schaumburg
Updated 9/27/2023 12:55 PM

Schaumburg will host its annual Public Safety Open House featuring demonstrations and exhibits from the fire and police departments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be at Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road, and the Police Station, 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

 

This family-friendly event is free and held rain or shine.

The event offers the public the opportunity to learn more about the critical services provided by these departments. Activities will include vehicle extrication and police dog demonstrations, emergency vehicle and equipment on display, police station tours and other interactive experiences.

A side-by-side burn demonstration will show the effectiveness of home sprinkler systems. The event will also feature informational booths, food, games and giveaways while supplies last.

