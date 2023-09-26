Northbound Route 59 in West Chicago closed after morning crash
Updated 9/26/2023 8:31 AM
West Chicago police have closed northbound Route 59 between North Avenue and Heritage Woods Drive to investigate a crash that occurred earlier this morning.
There is no word yet from police how many vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.
Traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com reported the crash at 7:05 a.m.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
