Carol Stream man charged with DUI after Glendale Heights crash that injured mom, two kids

A Carol Stream man who officials said caused a crash that injured a woman and her two children Sunday night in Glendale Heights has been ordered to be detained until his trial, officials said Tuesday.

Jose Buitureira, 42, is charged with aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and several misdemeanor counts, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Police said Buitureira had a blood alcohol content of .316, nearly four times the legal threshold for driving, when he caused a two-vehicle crash at Bloomingdale Road and Lincoln Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday, and officers at the scene noted that, as Buitureira was walking away from his vehicle after the crash, he was slurring his speech and they could detect a strong smell of alcohol, according to the release.

The woman and her two children, ages 16 and 7, were briefly hospitalized as a result of the crash.

At a hearing Monday in First Appearance Court, Judge Joshua Dieden ordered Buitureira to be detained through his trial. He is next due in court on Oct. 2.