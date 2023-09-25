Vernon Hills home left uninhabitable after late night fire

A Vernon Hills home was rendered uninhabitable following a late Sunday night fire that began in the basement of the residence.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of Hastings Court just before midnight after the residents reported activated smoke detectors.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished within four minutes of arrival, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no damage estimate reported.