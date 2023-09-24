Beerhead Bar in Schaumburg to host fundraiser for Ride for Hope
Updated 9/24/2023 4:05 PM
Beerhead Bar & Eatery in Schaumburg will team up with Biker Dude Burgers for a fundraiser supporting Ride for Hope Ovarian Cancer Awareness from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 888 Meacham Road.
Patrons can dine to donate, with prizes given away every hour and a chance to win a $50 Beerhead Bar & Eatery gift card.
Proceeds will benefit Ride for Hope. For more information about the organization, visit rideforhopeil.org.
