Mount Prospect Fire Dept. offering free emergency preparedness classes
Posted9/22/2023 1:00 AM
The Mount Prospect Fire Department is offering a free 20-hour course on emergency preparedness from on Wednesdays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 15.
Classes will meet from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Mount Prospect Fire Station 14, 2000 E. Kensington Road.
Topics covered will include disaster planning, storms and weather, fire safety and utilities, fire extinguishers, first aid, light search and rescue, and disaster psychology.
To sign up, contact Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Miller at (847) 818-5254 or jmiller@mountprospect.org. Space is limited. Register by Oct. 1.
