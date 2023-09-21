Run for the Hills on Saturday

Runners and walkers are invited to Run for the Hills at Moraine Hills State Park on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The run/walk traverses rolling terrain through woodland and prairie at the state park south of McHenry. 5K, 10K and half marathon courses are within the park on groomed trails.

The event supports the park with interpretive signage and kiosks, habitat restoration projects, native gardens, college scholarships, and more. Fees are $55 for the half marathon, $45 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K.

Visit friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org/run-for-the-hills.