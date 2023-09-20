Solar power focus of presentation Thursday in Libertyville
Updated 9/20/2023 11:59 AM
A program entitled "Solar Power -- Harnessing Mother Nature's Gift" will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Koenig Center, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville.
Consultant Dave Wilms, a retired Stevenson High School environmental science teacher with extensive experience in the field, will discuss how to use solar power to save money and reduce the carbon footprint.
Financial incentives, state and federal grants and ComEd rebates also will be discussed. There is no admission charge for the event, presented by the Care for Creation Team at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
RSVP to (847) 340-5033.
