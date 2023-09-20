Police believe Streamwood man suspected of killing Romeoville family is dead after Oklahoma crash

Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne addresses the media Wednesday during a news conference at the Romeoville police station. Gary E. Duncan Sr./Shaw Local News Network

Police tape blocks off a home on the 500 block of Concord Avenue where police found the bodies of two adults and two children with gunshot wounds on Monday, Sept. 18, in Romeoville. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

Police investigating the slaying of a Romeoville family say a Streamwood man is a "credible suspect" and they believe he died in a fiery crash during a police pursuit in Oklahoma.

At a news conference Wednesday, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, is considered a suspect in the slayings of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons Sunday evening on the 500 block of Concord Avenue.

Burne noted evidence from the investigation has shown the police "a nexus between our suspect and the victims as well as possible motive."

"Nothing in our investigation, to this point, leads us to believe that there are any other suspects," Burne added.

Burne said there was a police pursuit on Wednesday morning of a "suspect vehicle" in Catoosa, Oklahoma, that led to a crash. A male driver who suffered a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Burne did not clarify at the news conference whether the driver was Huey, but later said in a statement the driver is "believed to be Huey."

However, Oklahoma officials couldn't confirm that Wednesday.

Hunter McKee, spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, said he did not have the name of the driver who died following the crash.

Calls and messages to the Catoosa Police Department were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner's Office did not respond to a message.

Huey was first named a "person of interest" within hours of officers discovering the Romeoville murders on Sunday evening.

Police also named a female "person of interest" in the investigation; the woman also had been reported missing and endangered by her family out of Streamwood Tuesday evening.

Authorities in Catoosa on Wednesday morning located a "suspect vehicle" that attempted to flee police trying to conduct a traffic stop, Burne said. The car crashed, then caught fire.

"Officers on scene heard two noises believed to be gunshots. A female with a gunshot wound was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition," Burne said.

Burne did not say at the news conference whether the woman in the Oklahoma crash was the same woman reported missing from Streamwood.

"This is still an active, evolving investigation, and this portion of the incident is still unfolding," Burne said.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak on Tuesday released a statement about the tragedy on the village's Facebook page.

"Our entire community is grieving with the family over this tragic incident. It is always heartbreaking whenever there is a loss of life, but when there are children involved it's much more painful," he said in the statement. " ... It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation, and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that."

Romeoville police have been working with the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation.