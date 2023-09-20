OpenTheBooks.com founder to address Schaumburg Township GOP Sept. 23
Updated 9/20/2023 11:59 AM
Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of OpenTheBooks.com, will be the guest speaker at the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization's monthly breakfast meeting on Saturday, Sept. 23.
His topic, "The Depth of The Swamp ... It's Greater Than You Think," will be presented during the meeting, which begins with registration at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.
For those who have not registered, the cost of the hot breakfast buffet is $25 for members and nonmembers.
For more information, visit stgop.org or email gopstro@gmail.com.
