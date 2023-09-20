Northbrook is putting Civic Building up for sale

Northbrook is seeking to sell the village-owned property at 2002 Walters Ave., known as the Civic Building.

In 1983, the village leased the 14,495-square-foot building to the Northbrook Civic Foundation, which subleased space to the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Both remain in the 95-year-old building.

The village has issued a request for proposals on its website and Facebook page. The closing date is 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Officials expect to discuss proposals before the end of the year.

"This building has probably a very small niche of interested potential users," Village Manager Cara Pavlicek said during a Sept. 12 village board meeting.

Applicants would be weighed on a variety of criteria, including proposed use and any zoning requirements, prospective tenants, purchase price and terms, and compatibility with the neighborhood.

The Civic Building is zoned as an Institutional Buildings District. Surrounding areas are zoned single-family and multifamily residential.

From 1999-2019, the village spent about $66,500 on repairs and improvements to the building. In 2020, the village identified the building needed about $300,000 worth of improvements, including tuck pointing, roof replacement, heating and air conditioning and window and door replacement. The village also spends about $10,000 annually in maintenance on the building, documents show.

In the first public discussion about the property in August, Trustee Johannah Hebl said the village had "reached a crossroads."

"We've talked with (the Northbrook Civic Foundation) since the fall of 2022 about the village not really wanting to be in the landlord business long-term," Pavlicek said.

The Civic Foundation, which has provided more than $4 million in grants and scholarships to Northbrook businesses and students, is interested, President Dan Westel said.

"The Civic Foundation plans to submit a proposal for the purchase of 2022 Walters and is excited at the opportunity to continue its mission of supporting Northbrook through both grants and scholarships," Westel said. "We are thankful for the Civic Building's unique location in supporting the North Shore's largest festival, Northbrook Days."

Northbrook purchased the property at Walters Avenue and First Street in 1908. The building earned its name after the Northbrook Civic Foundation donated a reported $7,960 for its 1928 construction from proceeds of the Northbrook Days Festival.

Westel said the foundation then gifted the building to the village for use as a municipal building, housing village hall, police and fire departments, the courthouse and the public library.

The Civic Building hosted the first village board meeting on Feb. 3, 1928.

Vacant after the Northbrook Fire Department moved out of the building, in 1983, the Civic Foundation used a $100,000 matching fund agreement and 3,400 volunteer hours to restore it for community use, Westel said.

"The Civic Foundation remains committed to both providing a community space for a variety of Northbrook groups, as well as maintaining a base of operations for the fulfillment of its mission," Westel said.