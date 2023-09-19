Police seek help finding missing West Chicago man

Police are looking for a missing West Chicago man. An endangered missing person advisory has been issued for Jose Cordero, 72, of West Chicago.

He has a condition that places him in danger, according to West Chicago police. He last was seen at 3 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 34 westbound in Plano.

Cordero is white, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, has gray hair and weighs 240 pounds. He was wearing a blue Captain America T-shirt and dark pants.

He was driving a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 with Illinois license plate 2274226.

If you see him, call 911 or West Chicago police at (630) 293-2222.