 

Mount Prospect man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

Updated 9/19/2023 5:48 PM

A 19-year-old Mount Prospect man faces two attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting Saturday outside an apartment building.

James Alcantar, of the 1700 block of West Palm Drive, appeared Tuesday in Cook County court, where a judge ordered him held in custody until his next scheduled court hearing on Oct. 13.

 

Police were called Saturday night to a CVS store at Golf and Busse roads after a man entered the business with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The investigation led officers to an apartment building on the 1700 block of Palm Drive, police said. Officers secured the scene and ensured the safety of residents while making contact with Alcantar. He later came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said their investigation indicated that Alcantar had threatened two males who were standing outside his apartment building Saturday. He then came out of the building and ran at them while firing a handgun in their direction, hitting one in the arm, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

