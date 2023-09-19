How Naperville leaders are progressing on disaster response plan two years after tornado

More than two years after a tornado ripped through sections of Naperville, plans are being made to implement an emergency response plan for the city.

A memo from Dan Nelson, the city's emergency management coordinator, and Assistant City Manager Marcie Schatz detailed the challenges facing the city with disaster relief. It also described the corrective actions needed, the organization primarily responsible for each action and a timeline for completion.

The memo, sent to City Manager Doug Krieger, acknowledged "gaps" in the city's response to the EF-3 tornado that struck in June 2021. The recommended actions are based on input from staff members and residents.

"As an organization dedicated to continuous improvement, city staff has identified gaps and developed action items to improve emergency response for future events," the memo read. "Many items are already completed, including installing two new solar powered tornado sirens, increased drone capability, access to school buildings for relocating residents to a safe location, and technology to increase internal information sharing."

Officials aim to complete some of the action items later this year. Others, such as evaluating and possibly replacing emergency management software, won't be finished until 2026. Initial goals include "keeping financial donations local, effectively leveraging and organizing volunteers, and defining the role and responsibilities of nonprofits like the Red Cross."

One of the criticisms leveled at the city's response following the 2021 tornado was the inability to accept, process and distribute financial donations. Money donated to the Red Cross, meanwhile, wasn't earmarked for affected Naperville residents.

In the future, city officials want to increase collaboration with the community and nonprofit groups to address local needs.

"While the city focuses efforts on public safety, damage assessments, utility and infrastructure response, we can better leverage community partners with established plans," the memo read.