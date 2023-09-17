Man injured in shooting in Mount Prospect; suspect in custody

Mount Prospect police have a suspect in custody in connection with a Saturday-night shooting.

According to a news release, a man with a gunshot wound to an upper arm entered the CVS Pharmacy store at Golf and Busse roads around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is in stable condition at a hospital.

A suspect was found in an apartment building in the 1700 block of Palm Drive.

No charges had been filed as of late Sunday afternoon. Police released no further information on the case.