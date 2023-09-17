Man charged with driving 100+ mph in chase with Bloomingdale police

A high-speed chase Friday afternoon in Bloomingdale ended in a crash and a South Elgin man facing a slew of criminal and traffic charges.

Bail was set at $100,000 Saturday for Jabari A. Crenshaw, 18, of the 300 block of Ann Street in South Elgin.

The charges allege that he drove more than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone southbound on Bloomingdale Road, from Edgewater Drive until he caused a crash at North Avenue, at 2:58 p.m.

He is accused of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, reckless driving, driving through a red light, failing to signal lane changes, driving on the shoulder, crossing the centerline, speeding in a school zone and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to DuPage County court records.

Further information about the crash was not available Sunday morning.