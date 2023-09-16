Suburban Skyview: Jurassic Park-themed corn maze

If you happen to see a dinosaur in Spring Grove, don't worry. It's likely part of the Richardson Farm corn maze.

Since 2001, the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove has been delighting customers with themed corn mazes every year.

This year, the world's largest corn maze in the 28-acre field has a "Jurassic Park" theme along the 10.2 miles of trails.

Everyone entering the maze gets a map with 24 checkpoints marked, so getting lost will not be a problem.

The full experience of the maze will take about 90 minutes to complete.

Previous corn maze themes include James Bond movies, Earth Day, the Blackhawks Stanley Cup win, White Sox World Series, and the Beatles.

The corn maze at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, is open Thursdays through Sundays, until Oct. 29.

It also will be open Monday, Oct. 9, and have later hours on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 29-30, and Oct. 27-28. Visit richardsonadventurefarm.com for hours, tickets and more details.

