 

Ribfest opens at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

Updated 9/15/2023 7:13 PM

With seven vendors from throughout the country competing for trophies, the aroma of ribs being smoked to perfection permeated the air Friday on the opening of Ribfest at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

While mopping slabs of ribs with sauce, Dan Frasca of Salt Creek Barbecue, located in North Aurora, said there were long lines for five to six hours straight at last year's event. He expects a good crowd this year as long as the weather holds.

 

"It gets really busy," Frasca said. "DuPage County Fairgrounds was made for events like this."

Organized by the Exchange Club of Naperville, the volunteer-run Ribfest raises funds for organizations supporting survivors of child abuse and domestic violence.

Ribfest continues on Saturday and Sunday with food and live music. There's a $5 entrance charge, not including concert admission.

For more information and tickets, visit ribfest.net.

Article Comments
