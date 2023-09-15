Sex offender arrested at Glenview school

Authorities said a child sex offender was arrested Friday morning for illegally being at a school Friday morning.

Weston Opas, 42, of the 10000 block Michael Todd Terrace in Glenview, was charged with two counts of being a child sex offender in a school zone, according to a news release from Glenview police, who received a tip that Opas had dropped off and picked up his child twice earlier in the week at a school on the 2000 block of Harrison Street.

At no time did Opas have contact with other children while at the school, police said. He was in custody awaiting a bond hearing Friday.