Schaumburg trustees to weigh options to renovate or replace village hall, police station

Schaumburg trustees on Tuesday will consider a variety of options to renovate or replace village hall and the police station.

A feasibility study conducted this year determined such potential fixes were workable for the two buildings previously characterized as cramped and inadequate for present and future operations.

The three options regarding the 50-year-old Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center are to renovate and expand it where it is at 101 Schaumburg Court, build an entirely new village hall there, or move to a different building somewhere and renovate it.

Improvement of the 47-year-old Martin J. Conroy Police Center at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road would have those same options as well as a fourth to build a new police station on a new site.

The financial cost of every option for both buildings was estimated to be about the same -- at least for construction.

This would be about $55 million for village hall and twice that much for the police station.

Representatives of the village's consultant, Itasca-based Williams Architects, will attend Tuesday's board committee meeting at 7 p.m. to present the findings of this year's study and answer questions about the options it identified.

While the staff's ability to continue planning would benefit from the board's clear direction Tuesday night, the amount of information to be presented and considered keeps that from being a certainty, Mayor Tom Dailly said.

Communications Director Allison Albrecht said without any decisions having been made, the potential impacts of such decisions haven't yet been analyzed as thoroughly as they would before being acted upon.

A preliminary review determined a funding plan can be forged by combining existing sources and future borrowing, officials said.

Tours of existing, comparable village halls and police stations would precede Schaumburg's design or redesign of its own.