Defense rests without calling witnesses in former DCFS workers' trial

Former Department of Children and Family Services supervisor Andrew Polovin sits in a Woodstock courtroom Friday during the fifth day of this trial. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Former Department of Children and Family Services caseworker Carlos Acosta listens in court Friday. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Attorneys for two former Department of Children and Family Services workers charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy rested their case Friday without calling their clients, or anyone else, to testify.

With no defense given, the case against the two former child welfare agency employees was recessed until next month, when closing arguments are expected.

The surprisingly quick wrap-up of this phase of the trial happened after four days of testimony from prosecution witnesses that DCFS failed to intervene despite evidence that AJ was being abused.

On Thursday, those present in the McHenry County courtroom had heard disturbing recordings of AJ Freund's mother made on her cellphone berating the boy in the months before she killed him.

In a rare move, prosecutors criminally charged former child protection specialist Carlos Acosta, 57, of Woodstock, and his former supervisor Andrew Polovin, 51, of Island Lake.

Prosecutors and state witnesses say they failed to follow required guidelines after a Crystal Lake police officer reported her suspicions of abuse Dec. 18, 2018.

Acosta and Polovin each are charged with endangering the life of a child and health of a minor and reckless conduct.

However, defense attorneys have argued that the Woodstock office the two worked out of at the time was overworked, understaffed and under pressure to close out cases within 60 days.

Cunningham, 40, entered a plea of guilty to first degree murder, and Freund Sr., 64, entered a guilty plea to aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death. They are serving 35 and 30 years in prison, respectively.