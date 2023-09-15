Bail set at $300K for West Chicago man accused of DUI in crash that injured pregnant woman

Bail was set at $300,000 Friday for a West Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI after a crash that injured a pregnant woman in Glen Ellyn.

Steven Gayden, 28, of the of the 29W400 block of Hawthorn Lane, would have to post $30,000 to be released pending trial.

On Aug. 23, Glen Ellyn police responded to a crash at Roosevelt Road and Parkside Avenue. They found Gayden standing outside his burning car and the victim, who was four months pregnant, still inside her vehicle, according to a news release issued Friday by the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities said Gayden was driving erratically while drunk and crashed into the victim's vehicle as she was turning out of a grocery store parking lot.

Both Gayden and the victim were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Gayden. He was arrested the same day at the DuPage County jail, where he was in custody on an unrelated matter.

Gayden's next court appearance in the Glen Ellyn case is scheduled for Sept. 22.