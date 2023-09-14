Schaumburg Fall Recycling Event set for Oct. 7

Schaumburg will host its annual Fall Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the west parking lot of Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road.

The communitywide event will include document destruction, electronics recycling and paint recycling. Some items will incur fees.

Docu-Shred will provide document destruction that will be available until their truck reaches capacity. The public can bring up to two banker boxes per vehicle to be shredded.

EarthPaint.org will accept both latex and oil-based paint for recycling for a fee. Charges range from $2.99 per quart and $5.99 per gallon for latex paint and up to $5.99 per quart and $9.99 per gallon for oil-based paint and stains. Charges will be based on the type of can.

A full list of fees and more information is available at www.schaumburg.com/recyclingevent.

Elgin Recycling will offer electronics recycling, including computers, small appliances, cellphones, electronic toys, copper wire and more. Televisions and monitors up to 21 inches will incur a charge of $25. it'll be $35 for televisions and monitors 21 inches and over.

The event will not accept hazardous waste, oil, antifreeze, clothes, fire extinguishers or large appliances.