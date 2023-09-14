Feed manufacturer challenges Mount Prospect's attempt to shut it down because of odors

A Mount Prospect animal feed manufacturer that has drawn odor complaints from neighbors and business owners moved Thursday to block an attempt by the village to shut down its plant until the problem is resolved.

Lawyers for Prestige Feed Products, 431 Lakeview Court, in the Kensington Business Center, filed a motion to dismiss a village lawsuit.

The suit includes a motion for a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and a counterclaim to legal action taken by Prestige earlier this year to prevent the village from shutting down the operation.

That legal action resulted in Prestige's agreeing to install odor-eliminating equipment later this year in exchange for permission to operate during limited late night hours.

But residents in neighboring homes still complain about the odors, which have been compared to "burnt cheese."

During Thursday's hearing, Prestige's attorney Riccardo DiMonte argued the agreement allowing Prestige to operate bars further legal action by the village.

"We already addressed this once," he said.

Village attorney Allen Wall said the odor from Prestige "has intensified," as has the frequency of complaints to the village.

DiMonte renewed his promise that new equipment is on the way "that we believe is going to eliminate the complaints."

Prestige CEO Joe Pesoli said the shipment date for the equipment is between Oct. 27 and Nov. 12.

Cook County Circuit Judge Clare Quish set a hearing date of Oct. 12.