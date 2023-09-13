Wood Dale woman wins $400,000 with scratch-off lottery ticket

A $5 scratch off lottery ticket paid off big time for a Wood Dale woman who won $400,000.

The woman, who state lottery officials identified only as Mary, purchased the ticket at the Jewel-Osco store on Irving Park Road in Wood Dale.

According to a news release from the state lottery Tuesday, the woman and her husband were in disbelief when she revealed the winning ticket.

"We truly couldn't believe it, so we used the Illinois Lottery app to scan the bar code on the ticket and sure enough we were holding a winning ticket worth $400,000," the woman said. "We both screamed with joy."

The woman said she would often bring scratch off tickets to her mother so they could play together. Her mother, who lived to be 100, passed away a few years ago.

"I wish I could be sharing my exciting win with her today," she said.