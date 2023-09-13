Hoffman Estates man pleads guilty in Capitol riot, while Lake in the Hills woman now charged

Lake in the Hills resident Nhi Ngoc Mai Le faces four charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

Federal authorities say this image shows Hoffman Estates resident Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records

A Hoffman Estates man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Tyng Jing Yang, 61, admitted to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C.,

Yang was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, in Hoffman Estates, the news release said. His sentencing date is Feb. 6.

According to court documents, Yang entered the Capitol through the upper west terrace doors with other rioters and made his way up a flight of stairs and into a lobby area outside of the Rotunda. He then entered the Rotunda, where he posed for photos.

When police attempted to clear the crowd, Yang grabbed hold of an officer's baton, the news release said.

Earlier this month, a Lake in the Hills woman was charged in the riot.

Nhi Ngoc Mai Le, 26, was charged Sept. 6 with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, federal courts records show.

The FBI was able to identify Mai Le because she posted "several pictures to her Facebook account of herself at a rally in Washington, D.C. and inside the U.S. Capitol building," according to a criminal complaint.

Someone also anonymously reported to the FBI National Threat Operations Center that Mai Le was present at the U.S. Capitol, the complaint states.

• Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.