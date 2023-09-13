'A perfect beginning to a new year': Rosh Hashanah marks a new beginning for two suburban synagogues

Rosh Hashanah holds a special significance at Temple Beth-El this year.

Less than a month ahead of the Jewish New Year 5784, to be observed starting at sundown Friday, the Northbrook synagogue hosted a "Welcome Home" event for members of Temple Chai in Long Grove.

After 50 years as a community, Temple Chai ceased operations on June 30 and about half its membership has subsequently joined Temple Beth-El.

"It's 100% a new year for all of us," said Temple Beth-El Rabbi Sidney Helbraun.

Discussions between leadership of the two communities started around February after Temple Chai, founded in 1973, decided to close as an independent congregation.

A memorial at Temple Beth-El in Northbrook contains two flanking plaques from Beth-El dating to the early 1900s and a plaque brought from Temple Chai on the back wall. - Courtesy of Rabbi Sidney Helbraun

Changing demographics and financial issues due to its mortgage coming due made it difficult to continue, said Noam Alon, Temple Chai's board president.

Over time, the number of member families had fallen from around 900 to 340.

Alon said Temple Chai looked at a variety of options, including remaining independent in a smaller location or finding another community to join.

"When the opportunity to do that with Temple Beth-El became a possibility it became the obvious choice because of the commonalities between the membership and the welcoming that we've received from Temple Beth-El," Alon said.

"It was just a natural fit," said Temple Beth-El board President Amy Huck. "It just seems like a perfect beginning to a new year."

Encouraged to join a community and synagogue they desired, about 50% of Temple Chai membership relocated to Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, founded in 1871.

In the Temple Beth-El ark, two ornately decorated Torahs from Temple Chai are displayed alongside one from Temple Beth-El. - Courtesy of Rabbi Sidney Helbraun

In addition to members moving there for worship groups and services, four Torahs, memorial plaques honoring past members, assorted Judaica and relics such as artwork, stained glass and an ark for the Temple Chai Torahs will join the two Beth-El arks in its library.

Temple Beth-El also invited Temple Chai Rabbi Emeritus Steve Hart and Cantor Scott Simon to participate in services and life cycle events, Helbraun said. Temple Chai Senior Rabbi Ilana Baden moved on to a congregation in Las Vegas.

New sisterhood and brotherhood groups have started to form at Temple Beth-El -- and softball teams, Alon said.

In the Temple Beth-El ark, a Torah from Temple Chai, left, joins two from Temple Beth-El. Community members of Temple Chai in Long Grove, along with Torahs and other artifacts, were welcomed by Northbrook's Temple Beth-El during a celebration Aug. 27. - Courtesy of Rabbi Sidney Helbraun

Now, there are "north of 600 families" at Temple Beth El, Alon said.

"It's been a rejuvenation and a revitalization of the community," Rabbi Helbraun said. "They've shown up and returned. I don't think I've ever had 100 people in the summer for a service, and we've had over 100 people on several occasions. It's breathed new life into the community. Being with a group of people who want to be present changes the energy level, and it feels uplifting and warm. They've walked into the building with a sense of gratitude and appreciation, which is beyond what I might have expected."

During a recent sermon, Helbraun planned to equate the lesson of Moses feeling it "unfair" he should die while still strong and healthy with the closing of Temple Chai and its members' integration into Temple Beth-El.

Sometimes one must let go of the past to bring light into the world, Helbraun said.

"Honor the past, but continue to look forward. And I think this Rosh Hashanah, it gives us the same opportunity," he said.

Due to high attendance, Temple Beth-El will hold its High Holiday services for Rosh Hashanah on Friday and Saturday at the Glenbrook South High School auditorium. A service for the second day of Rosh Hashanah will be held Sunday morning at Beth-El.

Temple Beth-El's community has enlarged by about a third with new members such as Alon's family of five.

"I'm just really proud of what the two communities have been able to do, and I'm excited about what's to come," he said.