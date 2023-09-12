Real estate firm moving to new downtown Mount Prospect development

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, shown here in a preliminary rendering, is moving into the new Prospect Place in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Tom and Mary Zander

Tom and Mary Zander will be heading the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate at 1 W. Prospect Ave., at the soon-to-open Prospect Place development just south of the Metra commuter station in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Tom and Mary Zander

A real estate business that has served the Mount Prospect community for more than 60 years will soon be moving into some prime real estate in the village's downtown.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate is moving from 300 W. Golf Road to 1 W. Prospect Ave., at the soon-to-open Prospect Place development just south of the Metra commuter station.

The move into the 4,200-square-foot office space is expected by the spring.

Longtime Mount Prospect residents Tom and Mary Zander will head the new location. They both are involved with the Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants, while Tom Zander is on the board of directors of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Mount Prospect Economic Development Commission.

The Zanders said they are excited about what the new space will offer clients and agents.

"Our agents will have the resources they need to excel, and our clients will benefit from our enhanced capabilities in this prime location," Tom Zander said.

"This move reflects our commitment to providing top-notch real estate services in Mount Prospect and the surrounding areas," Mary Zander added.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India.

Starck has 20 offices in Illinois and Wisconsin.