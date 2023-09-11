Wheaton church's Little Red Truck Ministry to hold food drive Saturday

Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton will hold a food drive on behalf of Wheaton's People's Resource Center on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, 1771 S. Wiesbrook Road.

Canned soup is needed in particular to help alleviate hunger in the community.

You can drop off your donations in the church's Little Red Truck parked under the portico in the church driveway.