No injured in Vernon Hills house fire
Updated 9/11/2023 4:58 PM
No one was injured in a house fire Monday on the 1100 block of Dearborn Lane in Vernon Hills, authorities said.
The fire started about noon, according to a news release from the Countryside Fire Protection District.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second story of the two-story home, which has been deemed uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
