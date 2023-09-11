 

No injured in Vernon Hills house fire

 
By Lilli Malone
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/11/2023 4:58 PM

No one was injured in a house fire Monday on the 1100 block of Dearborn Lane in Vernon Hills, authorities said.

The fire started about noon, according to a news release from the Countryside Fire Protection District.

 

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second story of the two-story home, which has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

