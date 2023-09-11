More charges filed against District 300 employee

Additional charges have been filed against a Community Unit District 300 employee already accused of solicitation and reproduction or distribution of child pornography.

Donald J. Peters, 34, of the 0-100 block of Linden Court in Cary, was arraigned and additionally charged on Sept. 8 with possession of child pornography with a victim younger than 13, grooming and two counts of child luring, according to records at the McHenry County courthouse.

Officials at Algonquin-based District 300 placed Peters on administrative leave after his July 17 arrest.

A $250,000 arrest warrant was also issued by a McHenry County judge, apparently because of the new complaint. Peters had been out of jail pending trial on those original charges after posting $25,000 bond.

Peters' case documents have been impounded by a judge because of the nature of the charges against him, according to a McHenry County state's attorney spokeswoman.

A McHenry County grand jury on Sept. 7 indicted Peters on nine of 12 previous charges, including three felony counts of child pornography, four felony counts of intimidation and cyberstalking, and two misdemeanor charges of electronic harassment and disorderly conduct. Peters pleaded not guilty on those charges.