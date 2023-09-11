Bicyclist critically injured after being run over by SUV near Wauconda

A Waukegan bicyclist was critically injured when he was struck by an SUV and run over Sunday morning near Wauconda.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Fairfield Road near Route 176 at about 7 a.m. following the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge SUV, an unnamed 24-year-old woman from Palatine, was headed south on Fairfield just before Route 176 when she became distracted by young children in her car and veered into the bicyclist, who was also southbound.

The bicyclist was struck by the SUV's front end and windshield, and then fell underneath the vehicle, authorities said.

The bicyclist, a 48-year-old man, was transported Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV and two young children inside were uninjured.