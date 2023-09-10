Suburban Skyview: Outdoor swimming pool is focal point at new Vernon Hills community

There are plenty of new housing options in the Vernon Hills area.

In fact, homeseekers looking for modern living, resort-style amenities, fitness centers, outdoor pools, grilling stations, and dog runs have several choices within a mile of each other.

The Atworth at Mellody Farm sits on the north end of the Mellody Farm shopping and dining center.

To the west across Milwaukee Avenue, The Domaine at Hawthorn Row is part of the redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall. Construction at Domaine is ongoing, but units are available now.

To the south is the newly opened 55+ active adult community called Everleigh Vernon Hills.

The development was built on the site of the shuttered AMC Classic Vernon Hills 8 movie theater.

The 10.8-acre parcel includes a heated pool in the center of a four-story apartment building and is surrounded by cottage-style duplexes.

Everleigh also features pool cabanas, outdoor lounge with firepits, lawn areas for games and green space for pets.

