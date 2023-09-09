 

SUV takes out facade of Wauconda currency exchange, none hurt

  • An SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the Wauconda Currency Exchange, 469 W. Liberty St., Saturday morning. No one was injured.

Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 9/9/2023 3:41 PM

No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a Wauconda currency exchange Saturday.

At about 10:04 a.m., the Wauconda Fire District and Wauconda Police Department responded to the crash at the Wauconda Currency Exchange, 469 W. Liberty St.

 

Wauconda Fire District Acting Battalion Chief Jason Daun said the vehicle drove over the parking lot curb and sidewalk and crashed through the facade of the currency exchange.

Daun said the SUV with two occupants ended up in the building. Two employees were behind the counter, but no customers were inside the store.

He said the SUV's occupants and currency exchange employees were evaluated, but none were hurt or reported any injuries, and refused further care.

A representative of the village of Wauconda examined the building and despite major damage found it structurally sound, Daun said.

The facade was boarded up and the currency exchange will be closed until repairs can be made, he said.

