Schaumburg Halloween Carnival returning to Wintrust Field, this time with a haunted house

The Schaumburg Halloween Carnival will return to Wintrust Field in Schaumburg over two consecutive weekends in October, this time adding "The House of Creeps" haunted house. Courtesy of Stalwart Consulting

With Septemberfest and the Schaumburg Boomers season over for the year, residents' attention soon will turn to the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival returning to Wintrust Field next month.

Outside the baseball stadium at 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, the holiday-themed event will take place over two consecutive weekends.

This year, the carnival also will partner with "The House of Creeps" to turn Wintrust Field into a delightfully terrifying haunted house Oct. 20 to 22 and again Oct. 27 to 29.

Each haunted house ticket will allow access to the VIP (Very Insane Person) Bar where "last drinks" can be enjoyed before venturing into The House of Creeps.

Entry to the carnival itself is free, as is the Kids Craft tent, trick-or-treating among the booths, and the costume contest.

Parking costs $5, but is free if a $15 ticket for The House of Creeps is purchased online. A ticket purchase link will be coming next week.

Prices for the ride tickets and wristbands as well as the precise hours of the carnival are pending but expected to be announced soon.

A lineup of acoustic and duo cover bands as well as menus for the Hell's BBQ Restaurant and Rainbow Cone also will be released before the event.

The Fantasy Amusements carnival food will include popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples, corn dogs, hot dogs, Polish sausage, nachos, funnel cakes with a variety of toppings, bottled water and soda.

The announced carnival rides are Matterhorn, Pharaoh's Fury, OMG 360, Krazy Kabin, Combo cars, a carousel, Rockstar, Tilt-a-Whirl, Luna Wheel, Dizzy Dragon, Tractor, Zero Gravity, Sizzler, Kite Flyer, Dragon Wagon and Mini-disco.

There also will be a standard plaza bar serving beer and seltzer in addition to the spooky bar upstairs in the "Schaumburg Club" doubling as the waiting area for The House of Creeps.