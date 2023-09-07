Vernon Hills man faces identity theft, drug possession charges

A 35-year-old Vernon Hills man faces two counts of felony identity theft along with two drug possession charges stemming from a July arrest, officials said.

Officials said Steven Gouveia gave a false name to local police when he was arrested by Vernon Hills police on drug charges in July. Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Gouveia identified himself as an acquaintance he hadn't seen in more than a decade.

Covelli said the person Gouveia was claiming to be came forward to report he was the victim of identity theft.

Gouveia was being held at Lake County jail when officials served him with an arrest warrant on the identity theft charges Aug. 28. He remains in jail on $350,000 bail and would need to pay $35,000 to be released pending trial.

He is next due in court on the identity theft case on Sept. 26.