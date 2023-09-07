Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in West Chicago

A West Chicago man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday.

Jose L. Barrera-Munoz, 40, of the 300 block of Church Street is charged with failure to report an accident involving a death and driving while his license is suspended or revoked. Both are felonies.

He is being held in the DuPage County jail on $500,000 bail and would need to post $50,000 to be freed pretrial.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when a car and motorcycle collided near Neltnor Boulevard and Kings Circle in West Chicago. Authorities allege Barrera-Munoz was turning left on to northbound Neltnor and the motorcyclist was driving south. The motorcycle hit the driver's side of the car.

Officers found the male motorcyclist in the roadway. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.

Court records identify the man as Zuber Shethwala.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran from the scene.

Police said Barrera-Munoz was arrested at a home in West Chicago at 2 a.m. Thursday.

DuPage County court records indicate Barrera-Munoz was cited in July for driving with open alcohol, driving with a suspended license and not wearing a seat belt. He pleaded guilty to the seat belt charge and a reduced charge of driving without a valid license or permit, and the alcohol charge was dropped.

In June 2022, Barrera-Munoz received a ticket alleging he was driving with open alcohol and speeding. The alcohol citation was dropped, and he was found guilty of speeding, records indicate.

Barrera-Munoz also pleaded guilty in a previous case to misdemeanor driving while his license was suspended and was sentenced to conditional discharge and five days in a work alternative program, court records show.