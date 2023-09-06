Why a road realignment is coming to Route 59 and Grand Avenue in Fox Lake

Utility relocations are expected begin this fall on a $10.5 million project to improve the intersection of Route 59 and Grand Avenue in Fox Lake. The work will include realigning Washington Avenue and add a traffic signal into Grant High School. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Big improvements are coming to the tricky intersection of Route 59 and Grand Avenue in Fox Lake.

Pending final approval expected next week, work is expected to begin this fall on a $10.5 million project to deal with what has been described as a unique convergence of roads.

"This is a project we've been working on since about 2009," said Shane Schneider, director of the Lake County Division of Transportation.

"There's been a lot of coordination and public outreach. We're happy to finally be at the finish line," he explained Wednesday to the Lake County Board's public works and transportation committee.

The committee recommended approval of the contract with Lima Excavating Contractors Inc., of Ringwood.

The project calls for Washington Avenue to be realigned to meet Route 59 south of Grand Avenue, creating a signalized intersection connecting to Grant Community High School.

Route 59/Grand Avenue will have left turn lanes on three legs of the crossing and a southbound right turn lane. Left turn lanes also will be on all legs of the Route 59/Washington intersection, with a southbound right turn lane into the high school.

Sidewalks and multiuse paths also are part of the project.

"The traffic light going into the high school will be huge," said committee member J. Kevin Hunter, whose county board district includes Fox Lake. "This will be well-received."

According to LCDOT, the intersection is hard for drivers to maneuver because both roads are on a skew and there is a lack of left turn lanes on Route 59.

Utility relocations are anticipated to begin in the fall, but there is no set schedule, Schneider said. The bulk of the work is expected to be done next construction season.

The county board's financial and administrative committee will review the project and contract Thursday, and the county board is expected to take final action Tuesday.

Visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/3413/IL-Route-59 or https://www.il59andgrand.com/ for details and background on the project.