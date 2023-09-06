Schweihs appointed as Northbrook fire chief

David Schweihs, who started in 2001 with the Northbrook Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic, has been appointed as the village's new fire chief effective Oct. 9. Courtesy of Village of Northbrook

David Schweihs, the Northbrook Fire Department's deputy chief of operations, has been appointed as the village's new fire chief effective Oct. 9.

Schweihs, who has more than 25 years of fire service experience, will succeed retiring Northbrook Fire Chief Andrew Carlson.

"It's an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity," Schweihs said. "To serve the citizens of the Village of Northbrook and all of the outstanding members of our organization."

As fire chief, Schweihs will be responsible for managing daily operations and long-term planning. The department responds to about 7,800 calls annually across three stations with a total of 85 personnel, which includes 70 firefighter/paramedics, the Fire Prevention Bureau, and administrative employees.

"Dave's passion for the fire service and his deep dedication for those who work in such a demanding profession is evident," said Northbrook Village Manager Cara Pavlicek.

"I am especially proud to be able to promote an internal leader who has the training, experience and institutional knowledge of Northbrook to ensure the continuity of the department's operations following chief Carlson's retirement."

Schweihs, a Lombard native who lives in Glenview, has worked in fire and emergency services since 1997 and has been with the Northbrook Fire Department since 2001.

During that time, he has been promoted through the ranks, having served as a firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, and deputy fire chief. ﻿﻿

He is a Navy veteran and in the Naval Reserves. Schweihs' ceremonial swearing-in has been scheduled for the Oct. 10 village board meeting.

"I look forward to leading our department and building upon all its successes and seeing opportunities for continuous improvement in all areas within the organization," Schweihs said. "Really, to better serve the community."

Fire Chief Andy Carlson served Northbrook as a firefighter/paramedic starting in 1999, and over his career he was promoted to the ranks of lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and deputy chief prior to his promotion to fire chief on Jan. 1, 2018.

The village will announce details of its recognition of Carlson's service closer to his retirement date.

"He's been a great chief, and he is very intelligent, he is very humble, he exercises very good judgment, makes very good decisions and thinks things through very thoroughly. I've learned a lot from him," Schweihs said. "He's always led with integrity, and he's always tried to do the right thing for the community and for the members of the department."