Power outage forces e-learning day for two Dist. 203 schools

Naperville Central High School and Elmwood Elementary School were forced to shift to e-learning Wednesday because of power outages caused by storms. Daily Herald File Photo

A power outage caused by early morning storms forced two Naperville Unit District 203 schools to shift to e-learning on Wednesday.

According to Alex Mayster, the district's executive director of communication, Naperville Central High School and Elmwood Elementary School both conducted e-learning days. The schools are about 1½ miles apart near downtown Naperville.

Mayster said power later was restored at both schools.

Wednesday marked the second time this year schools in District 203 shifted to e-learning. Lincoln Junior High School had an e-learning day on Aug. 24 due to air conditioning issues.