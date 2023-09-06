Power outage forces e-learning day for two Dist. 203 schools
Updated 9/6/2023 4:21 PM
A power outage caused by early morning storms forced two Naperville Unit District 203 schools to shift to e-learning on Wednesday.
According to Alex Mayster, the district's executive director of communication, Naperville Central High School and Elmwood Elementary School both conducted e-learning days. The schools are about 1½ miles apart near downtown Naperville.
Mayster said power later was restored at both schools.
Wednesday marked the second time this year schools in District 203 shifted to e-learning. Lincoln Junior High School had an e-learning day on Aug. 24 due to air conditioning issues.
