Police investigating gunfire in Mount Prospect

Daily Herald reports
Updated 9/6/2023 11:11 PM

Police in Mount Prospect late Wednesday night were investigating a report of shots fired near Dogwood Lane and Wheeling Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white pickup truck or SUV that fled the area might be involved, police said in a social media post.

 

No other details were available.

