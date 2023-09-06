Police investigating gunfire in Mount Prospect
Updated 9/6/2023 11:11 PM
Police in Mount Prospect late Wednesday night were investigating a report of shots fired near Dogwood Lane and Wheeling Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a white pickup truck or SUV that fled the area might be involved, police said in a social media post.
No other details were available.
