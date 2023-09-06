Naperville house fire likely caused by lightning, sheared power line

A Naperville house sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage in an overnight fire likely caused by lightning and a sheared power line, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Anne Road. A downed tree sheared a power line that made contact with the home's aluminum siding, officials said.

Ten pieces of fire equipment responded to the scene with 24 firefighters, who discovered numerous small fires in the walls of the house.

Officials said fire suppression efforts were delayed until the power line was shut off. The fire was under control by about 6 a.m., but firefighters remained another 30 minutes to keep an eye out for hot spots, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the house was deemed habitable.