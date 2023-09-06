Finishing touches; Maine East High School celebrates completion of renovations

Maine Township High School District 207 officials celebrated the completion of renovations at Maine East High in Park Ridge on Wednesday.

The work was part of a massive $240 million undertaking at all three Maine Township high schools. Infrastructure and safety improvements, classroom upgrades, and athletic and recreational renovations were among the projects tackled.

Voters in 2018 agreed to borrow $195 million to help pay for the work, which is expected to wrap up districtwide this fall.

A similar celebration was held at Maine West High in Des Plaines last year. Another will be held at Maine South High later this school year, officials said.