Boat driver charged after Labor Day crash on Fox River injures two

The driver of a pontoon boat faces charges after a Labor Day crash along the Fox River in McHenry left at least two of his passengers injured, according to a state official.

The boat missed a sharp turn in the river late Monday and crashed into a guardrail near the waterfront Snuggery River Roadhouse, Jayette Bolinski, director of communications for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, wrote in an email.

Four people were in the boat at the time. At least two went to Northwestern Hospital McHenry for treatment, Bolinski wrote.

Illinois Conservation Police charged the boat's driver, Dagoberto Villarreal-Galvan, 49, of Wadsworth, with careless operation of a watercraft and operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, Bolinski wrote.