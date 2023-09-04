Images: Labor Day fun in Schaumburg and Naperville

The Schaumburg Septemberfest and the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling provided plenty of Labor Day fun including parades, music, rides and food.
The Schaumburg High School marching band performs during the Septemberfest parade on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg mayor Tom Dailly hands out candy during the start of the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kids waiting for candy to be tossed in their direction during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Schaumburg Septemberfest parade travels along Summit Drive to the festival grounds at the Robert A. Atcher Municipal Center on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Patrick Scheibler makes bubbles as he walks with the Schaumburg Township District Library float during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade on Monday. His wife, Molly Scheibler, is the deputy director of the library.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Schaumburg Septemberfest parade travels along Summit Drive to the festival grounds at the Robert A. Atcher Municipal Center on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Academia de Danza Aztlan perform during Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest along Summit Drive.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Friends Charleigh Honecker, left, 6, and Jamie Kampmeyer, 7, enjoy a ride together Monday during the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling in downtown Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones perform Monday during the final day of the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling wraps along Jackson Avenue in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jackson Avenue was packed Monday with festivalgoers, rides, food and business vendors for the final day of the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling Labor Day in downtown Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews from Genoa Italian Concessions cook corn dogs and chips during Monday's Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Freak Out was a poplular ride Monday during the last day of the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
There were plenty of food options during the last day of the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer