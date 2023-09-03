Veteran suicide prevention seminar Sept. 12 in Carol Stream

The DuPage Veteran's Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold a Veteran Suicide Prevention Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at American Legion Post 76, 570 S. Gary Ave. in Carol Stream.

Seminar topics include: prevention of veteran suicide; active suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors; after a suicide attempt; and intervention conducted after a suicide. You will also learn how to "Ask the Question."

The Jesse Brown VA Hospital, DuPage County Health Department, and Rosecrance are among the presenters.

It is open to anyone interested in learning about the prevention of veteran suicides, including social workers, law enforcement, paramedics, health care personnel, and educators.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. RSVP no later than Sept. 5 to Steve Fixler, (630) 407-5655 or steven.fixler@dupageco.org. For more information, visit www.dupagecounty.gov.