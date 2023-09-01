$155 million proposed for Naperville infrastructure projects in 2024

Naperville officials are proposing to spend $155 million on capital improvement projects as part of the city's 2024 budget.

This week, the city council held the first of four workshops in preparation for approving the budget in December. On Tuesday, the process began with a staff recommendation to increase infrastructure funding by 10%.

Rachel Mayer, the city's finance director, stressed the continual need to keep up with capital improvement projects. Much of the money would go toward roads, bridges and utility systems dating back to the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

"The city of Naperville has grown exponentially over the last three decades," Mayer said. "And because of this growth, the need for large-scale investment has increased."

The 10% increase continues a trend for Naperville, which saw infrastructure investment grow from $96 million in 2021 to $107 million in 2022 to $140 million this year.

Projects on the Washington Street bridge, the downtown streetscape, Columbia Street and the North Aurora underpass are scheduled to account for $14.8 million of the $51 million proposed for transportation.

Water and electric utility work is slated for $66 million, and $15 million is earmarked for technology improvements. About $9 million is proposed for building maintenance.

Revenue for the city's capital improvement projects comes from various sources, mostly from the home-rule sales tax. Motor fuel taxes, food and beverage taxes, and electric revenue also contribute.

Councilman Josh McBroom, while acknowledging the need for improvements to address public safety, said he hoped to avoid another double-digit percentage increase in the infrastructure budget by possibly delaying improvements in renovations and other areas that aren't urgent.

Mayer responded with a warning that delayed projects can lead to additional spending on preventive maintenance.

However, she said "needs versus wants" decisions could create lower numbers before the preliminary budget is presented in October.

"We will make sure that what we recommend in October is needs-based," she said.