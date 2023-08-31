Images: Super Blue Moon
The last super blue moon until 2037 lit up the suburban sky and skies around the world on Wednesday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA jet flies in from of the Super Blue moon from a St. Charles perspective on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
A rare Blue Supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
The full moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.
A supermoon rises over Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. A little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A supermoon rises over a headstone at a cemetery in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. A little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
The super blue moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which occurs approximately once every two or three years.
The blue supermoon rises over the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge as seen from the Marin headlands in Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
The blue supermoon rises behind Navy Pier Auditorium, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Chicago. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
People watch from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.
A Blue Supermoon rises over Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
A Blue Supermoon rises behind the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
The supermoon, blue moon, rises behind a thick layer of clouds near a statue of the angel Moroni perched atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kensington, Md. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
A super moon is seen over Delhi's sky line, India, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. A little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A super moon is seen over Delhi's sky line as commuters drive past early morning, India, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. A little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon.
A woman takes pictures of a supermoon rising above Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. It's the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
The super blue moon over the city of London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, seen from Primrose Hill. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which occurs approximately once every two or three years. This one is also supermoon -- when the Earth's natural satellite will appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth.
The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a spire of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It is dubbed a supermoon because it is closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
People view the super blue moon as they travel in a Cloud Cable Car, in Greenwich, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
