'We've listened': Last Fling organizers dialed in for another successful Labor Day weekend

Organizers from the Jaycees are aiming for another successful Last Fling event this Labor Day weekend in downtown Naperville.

Three years into the scaled-down version of the venerable festival, the formula of food, drinks, music and carnival rides continues to be a hit with the community. Roughly 150,000 people attended last year's four-day event. Similar numbers are expected this weekend for the 56th edition.

"We've learned that the event is really popular when it's just a small thing," said Karen Coleman, a member of the Jaycees' Last Fling executive committee. "We listened. We gave the community what they want, and the community is paying us back for that. They are coming and having fun."

The free event spans Jackson Avenue between Ewing Street and Main Street. There will be six entry points along Jackson and fencing around the entire venue.

Hours for the Last Fling are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Ron Keller, who recently retired after 57 years as director of the Naperville Municipal Band, will be the Grand Marshal of the Labor Day parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Monday.

Bands will be playing all four days. Acts include OMT, The PriSSillas, 90s Pop Nation, Too Hype Crew, Within 4 Days, The Country Night, The Ron Burgundys, Sixteen Candles Band, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, and Hi Infidelity.

The Last Fling will have a special needs day again, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Money raised by the Naperville Jaycees this weekend will be donated to nonprofit organizations in Naperville and throughout DuPage County. Over the last 20 years, the Jaycees have donated more than $2 million, with 80% of their fundraising coming from the Last Fling.

Like last year, the Jaycees hope to raise more than $200,000 this weekend.

The Last Fling will have an added element of security this year. In addition to the six entry points and the added fencing, ride inspectors will be making spot checks on the rides throughout the weekend.

"We've got some great music, a great family area," Coleman said. "We think we've got something for the entire community to come out and enjoy."